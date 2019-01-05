Kangana Ranaut stuns in a golden handwoven sari during Manikarnika press meet

Kangana Ranaut’s sense of style needs no retelling. Recently, the actor spotted looking stunning at a press meet in Chennai. For the occasion, the actor was dressed in a gorgeous sari from Madhurya Creations. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the gold and red sari was teamed with a matching blouse and Fizzy Goblet jutis.

Keeping her accessories minimal, the look was styled with gold jhumkas. A neutral make-up palette with a neat updo rounded off her look beautifully.

Previously, while attending the trailer launch of Manikarnika in Hyderabad, Ranaut turned heads in a handwoven Ekaya Banaras sari that she styled with a contrasting, round neck blouse. With Fizzy Goblet juttis and Amrapali jhumkas to round out her look, the actor made for a pretty sight.

While attending an event recently in Kolkata, the Queen actor wore a Sabysachi sari and looked absolutely gorgeous. Ranaut completely nailed the earthy jade Varanasi organza saree that was teamed with a gorgeous floral printed ‘kanthi’ blouse. We really liked the miniature gilet detail that stood out. The attire was accessorised with stunning jewellery from the designer. Well-defined eyes, bindi and the actress’ gorgeous curls completed the look.

She was also spotted at the airport wearing a turquoise, semi-sheer Maheswari sari teamed with a matching sleeveless blouse and a pastel Dior hanbag. A pearl neckpiece and oversized black sunnies gave finishing touches to her look.

