Kangana Ranaut’s airport look in this black dress is meant to turn heads

Whenever Kangana Ranaut sashays down the airport, she mostly sends style connoisseurs into a frenzy with some serious travel wear goals to obsess over. Right from her white overalls to comfortable cotton saris, her sartorial elegance is always a delight to the eye. So recently, when she was spotted at the Mumbai airport in a black dress with semi balloon sleeves and a Gucci bag clipped around her waist, she looked nothing less than a diva. Her signature curls tied up in a bun and brown round glasses rounded off her look. She added a pop of colour with her yellow sandals and kept her makeup to a bare minimum.

Kangana Ranaut was spotted in Mumbai airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kangana Ranaut was spotted in Mumbai airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Queen star Kangana Ranaut looked like a diva in this black dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Queen star Kangana Ranaut looked like a diva in this black dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Prior to this, she was seen wearing a plain white shirt with black button details on it that she styled with a straight fit, ankle-length pants. Keeping her make-up to a bare minimum, she accessorized her outfit with a black sling bag and a pair of chic black oxford shoes.

Kangana Ranaut was spotted at Mumbai airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kangana Ranaut was spotted at Mumbai airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kangana Ranaut looked radiant in this monotone attire. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kangana Ranaut looked radiant in this monotone attire. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Oversized monotone outfits are quite the rage among celebs these days. In the last few months, we have seen actors like Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone embracing it and now the Queen star signed up for the look too.

