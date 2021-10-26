scorecardresearch
Tuesday, October 26, 2021
Kangana Ranaut aces 'date night' look in this gingham dress

She opted for an elaborate hairdo, adding some drama to the otherwise understated look. Check out the pictures here

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
October 26, 2021
kangana ranautKangana Ranaut was recently seen in Thalaivii. (Photo: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

National Award winner Kangana Ranaut’s acting skills need no introduction, but neither does her ace fashion game. Whenever she steps out, the Manikarnika actor is sure to make heads turn.

As such, it was no different when she recently took a break from ethnic outfits and was spotted in a gingham dress from Miu Miu. The knee-length dress had a plunging neckline and was styled with a black waist belt.

Keeping it simple yet chic, she completed the look with an elaborate hairdo, adding some drama to the otherwise understated look, and minimal make-up. We, however, can’t help but wonder how much difference a winged eyeliner would have made to the look. Check out the pictures.

 

Prior to this, she has mostly been spotted in ethnic outfits. Here are some instances.

 

What do you think of her look?

