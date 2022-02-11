scorecardresearch
Friday, February 11, 2022
Kangana Ranaut makes rare fashion faux pas in thigh-high slit gown; take a look

For the launch event of her OTT reality show, Lock Upp, the actor was seen in a heavily sequinned silver outfit by Fjolla Nila

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
February 11, 2022 8:00:21 pm
Kangana RanautKangana failed to impress us with her latest look. (Source: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

From elegant saris to glamorous gowns — Kangana Ranaut carries every outfit with oodles of glamour. The actor knows how to make heads turn with her sartorial choices, and rarely leaves us feeling disappointed. However, one of her recent fashion appearances failed to make a mark and was, safe to say, forgettable.

For the launch event of her upcoming OTT reality show, Lock Upp, the actor opted for a heavily sequinned silver gown by Fjolla Nila. The full-sleeved gown featured a turtleneck and a thigh-high slit.

Kangana Ranaut at the launch of her new show. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The structure of the outfit, baggy at the top and fitted at the bottom, failed to create magic. The thigh-high slit did not come to the rescue either.

She wore a sequin gown for the event. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

But it is not just the outfit, the makeup and hairdo did not help much either. Nor did the black strappy heels.

The actor failed to impress us with her look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The only saving grace were her pretty diamond accessories — she opted for a pair of diamond studs and lots of silver rings to go with her look.

What do you think of Kangana’s sequinned look?

