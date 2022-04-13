Style alert: Kangana Ranaut keeps it bold and edgy for Lock Upp; check out some recent looks

Kangana Ranaut’s style is impossible to fit into a box as she frequently flaunts versatile sartorial picks. From elegant Indian wear including suits and saris to high-end western attire, the actor brings her personal touch to every outfit, carrying each look effortlessly.

In keeping with her persona as the host on reality show Lock Upp, Kangana is sporting some equally bold attire of late, a deviation from her usually subtle and easy-breezy dressing sense.

Recently, she was seen wearing a strapless white jumpsuit with a fitted bodice and straight pants with a short train on one side. Keeping it minimal, she accessorised it with just a pair of gold studs and rings. She styled her hair to give it a damped effect and rounded off the look with smokey eyeshadow, a hint of blush and nude lip colour.

Prior to this, she turned heads in a sequinned purple ensemble from Maison Valentino’s Spring-Summer 2022 collection. The gown featured a thigh-high slit, plunging neckline and trailing cape sleeves. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, a pair of gladiator sandals, a chunky gold neckpiece and vibrant makeup summed up this glamorous look.

Business-chic fashion is in trend and Kangana is definitely keeping up with it. She wore an emerald tail coat paired with matching pants from Helen Anthony. Styled by Sukriti Grover, she completed this look with broad golden hoop earrings, golden heels and her hair tied in a bun.

Sequin fashion, which has had B-town gripped for the last couple of years, is here to stay. Earlier, Kangana had worn a stunning neon green strappy dress with matching heels and a layered neckpiece.

She once again rocked a sequinned attire — a black mini dress with dramatic sleeves, bold eye makeup, and hairdo.

