Kangana Ranaut’s lovely salwaar kameez set is ideal for crisp monsoon evenings

Kangana Ranaut exudes elegance in a Pero outfit.

Kangana Ranaut’s easy ethnic style is a beautiful combination of glamorous and comfortable fashion. And when it comes to the fickle weather, we need such fuss-free attires that rarely go out of style with seasons. Recently, we saw the Queen star step out in a beige salwaar kameez set from Pero. With pretty floral accents across the hem, the outfit looked ideal for an evening out with friends.

The actor accessorised her outfit with floral jutis, a pair of earrings and black round sunglasses.

Kangana Ranaut spotted in Mumbai.

Kangana Ranaut was dressed in a Pero suit set.

Earlier, we had seen Ranaut pick another Pero piece, that time in dark blue. The bullion rose ensemble had looked lovely and had been comfortable enough to pass for an airport outfit.

Not just suits, the actor cuts a fine figure in saris as well. We had seen the Mental Hai Kya star at Mumbai airport some time back, where she had stepped out in a white sheer sari with a tasselled pallu. It had been worn with a matching sleeveless blouse and accessorised with a pastel pink handbag and a killer pair of sunnies.

With a dewy sheen, a small black bindi and hair coiffed into a neat bun, the actor had rounded out her look well.

Kangana Ranaut at Mumbai airport in a sheer white sari.

