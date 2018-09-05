Kangana Ranaut steps out in a pink pantsuit, yet again

Kangana Ranaut dons a pink pantsuit for a charity gala. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Kangana Ranaut dons a pink pantsuit for a charity gala. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

Kangana Ranaut’s love for pantsuit needs no retelling. She often falls back to the powerful undertones of a pantsuit when it comes to her OOTD. And once again, she favoured it over a dress or a sari as she attended a philanthropy conference in New Delhi.

Dressed in a pastel pink creation, worn atop a salmon pink cami, the actor looked lovely with her beautiful curls cascading down her shoulders. We also like the pink tones she used for the eye make-up and her cheekbones.

The silver gladiators broke the monotony of the outfit.

Kangana Ranaut at a philanthropy event in Delhi. (Source: APH Images) Kangana Ranaut at a philanthropy event in Delhi. (Source: APH Images)

Kangana Ranaut picked a pastel pink pantsuit. (Source: APH Images) Kangana Ranaut picked a pastel pink pantsuit. (Source: APH Images)

Kangana Ranaut’s nude make-up looked lovely. (Source: APH Images) Kangana Ranaut’s nude make-up looked lovely. (Source: APH Images)

This particular colour seems to be a favourite of Ranaut as we have seen her don a similar hue in the past. Once for her airport look, she teamed it with a white tee, a Gucci sling and sneakers.

Kangana Ranaut at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kangana Ranaut at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Not just pink, we found her pastel blue pantsuit quite attractive as well. Styled with a “Less Boyfriends, More Friends” printed tee from Zara, it was rounded out with pointed toe heels and a Dior handbag.

Kangana Ranaut at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kangana Ranaut at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

What do you think about the actor’s look this time? Do you think she could nail it? Let us know in the comments section below.

