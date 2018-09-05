Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 05, 2018
Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category

Kangana Ranaut steps out in a pink pantsuit, yet again

Kangana Ranaut was recently spotted at a philanthropy event in New Delhi and she picked a pastel pink pantsuit that she teamed with a salmon pink camisole. Check out the pictures of the actor here.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 5, 2018 5:42:59 pm
Kangana Ranaut pink pantsuit Kangana Ranaut dons a pink pantsuit for a charity gala. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)
Kangana Ranaut’s love for pantsuit needs no retelling. She often falls back to the powerful undertones of a pantsuit when it comes to her OOTD. And once again, she favoured it over a dress or a sari as she attended a philanthropy conference in New Delhi.

Dressed in a pastel pink creation, worn atop a salmon pink cami, the actor looked lovely with her beautiful curls cascading down her shoulders. We also like the pink tones she used for the eye make-up and her cheekbones.

The silver gladiators broke the monotony of the outfit.

Kangana Ranaut, Kangana Ranaut latest photos, Kangana Ranaut fashion, Kangana Ranaut pantusuits, indian express, indian express news Kangana Ranaut at a philanthropy event in Delhi. (Source: APH Images) Kangana Ranaut, Kangana Ranaut latest photos, Kangana Ranaut fashion, Kangana Ranaut pantusuits, indian express, indian express news Kangana Ranaut picked a pastel pink pantsuit. (Source: APH Images) Kangana Ranaut, Kangana Ranaut latest photos, Kangana Ranaut fashion, Kangana Ranaut pantusuits, indian express, indian express news Kangana Ranaut’s nude make-up looked lovely. (Source: APH Images)

ALSO READ | Kangana Ranaut’s pantsuit has us convinced to go with the serene hues of baby pink this season

This particular colour seems to be a favourite of Ranaut as we have seen her don a similar hue in the past. Once for her airport look, she teamed it with a white tee, a Gucci sling and sneakers.

Kangana Ranaut, Kangana Ranaut latest photos, Kangana Ranaut fashion, Kangana Ranaut pantusuits, indian express, indian express news Kangana Ranaut at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Not just pink, we found her pastel blue pantsuit quite attractive as well. Styled with a “Less Boyfriends, More Friends” printed tee from Zara, it was rounded out with pointed toe heels and a Dior handbag.

Kangana Ranaut, Kangana Ranaut latest photos, Kangana Ranaut fashion, Kangana Ranaut pantusuits, indian express, indian express news Kangana Ranaut at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

What do you think about the actor’s look this time? Do you think she could nail it? Let us know in the comments section below.

