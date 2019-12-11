Take a cue from Kangana Ranaut on how to spice up your work wardrobe

Look no further than Kangana Ranaut for some work wear inspiration. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh) Look no further than Kangana Ranaut for some work wear inspiration. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

It is true when they say “all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy.” And the same adage holds true when it is said that dull colours make for a boring wardrobe. So why not add some colour to your work wardrobe and make a dull day seem brighter? And what better than turning to Bollywood celebrities for some style inspiration.

We did some digging for you and concluded that Kangana Ranaut, who is known for her ultra-chic fashion picks, can help you take your work wear style several notches higher. Take a look.

Ranaut slays it in this striped green pantsuit from Alexis. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the outfit was rounded out with a hint of silver on her eyes and neutral lips. But we suggest you ditch the shimmery eyes and go for a brown nude lip shade with a similar outfit for work. While the Queen actor kept her hair loose, you can always tie it up in a bun.

There is no doubt that the actor nails power dressing every time. So it comes as no surprised that she slayed in this dark blue Louis Vuitton trench coat teamed with a powder blue skirt from Moschino. She pulled her look together with a black tote from Prada and black frames from Tom Ford. No better attire for work, we say.

Want to brighten up a dull day at work? Wear a pastel pink pantsuit, just like her. Styled by Patel, the Manikarnika actor teamed her Pinko attire with a pair of stilettos from Tom Ford. Her make-up includes a hint of pink on her eyes and bubble pink lip shade.

Ranaut looks like a vision in this Burberry pantsuit which she teamed with a basic white camisole underneath. Her look is completed with a pair of nude stilettos. Perfect for work, her make-up is basic with a generous dose of bronzer,

Giving us major boss lady vibes, Ranaut slays in this monochrome outfit by designer Nikhil Thampi. She teamed her look with suede pointy shoes from Zara. The sleek belt makes for the perfect accessory while the long coat adds the perfect finishing touches.

