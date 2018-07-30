Follow Us:
Monday, July 30, 2018
A father’s plea: Please help me give my son the future he deserves
  • Kangana Ranaut’s pantsuit has us convinced to go with the serene hues of baby pink this season

Kangana Ranaut’s pantsuit has us convinced to go with the serene hues of baby pink this season

Kangana Ranaut was spotted at Mumbai airport recently, and for her travel attire she picked a baby pink pantsuit. While we love her unusual choice of outfit, we think she carried it off very well too.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 30, 2018 11:29:29 am
Kangana Ranaut, Kangana Ranaut latest photos, Kangana Ranautfashion, Kangana Ranaut airport looks, Kangana Ranaut airport style, Kangana Ranaut pink pantsuit, indian express, indian express news Kangana Ranaut keeps it stylish at the airport. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)
The way most people do their statement street style, Kangana Ranaut does her comfy airport looks—with grace and elan. The actor’s fashion choices are almost always classy and it was no different this time.

Recently, we spotted the Manikarnika actor at Mumbai airport, where she stepped out in a baby pink pantsuit, worn with a white tee. The actor’s travel look was styled with a white Gucci sling and a pair of sneakers. She rounded out her look with a pair of brown rimmed sunnies, minimal make-up and hair coiffed into a high ponytail.

Kangana Ranaut, Kangana Ranaut latest photos, Kangana Ranautfashion, Kangana Ranaut airport looks, Kangana Ranaut airport style, Kangana Ranaut pink pantsuit, indian express, indian express news Kangana Ranaut at Mumbai airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kangana Ranaut, Kangana Ranaut latest photos, Kangana Ranautfashion, Kangana Ranaut airport looks, Kangana Ranaut airport style, Kangana Ranaut pink pantsuit, indian express, indian express news Kangana Ranaut stepped out in a baby pink pantsuit. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kangana Ranaut, Kangana Ranaut latest photos, Kangana Ranautfashion, Kangana Ranaut airport looks, Kangana Ranaut airport style, Kangana Ranaut pink pantsuit, indian express, indian express news Kangana Ranaut accessorised with a Gucci sling. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Earlier, we had seen the Mental Hai Kya star at Mumbai airport, where she had stepped out in a white sheer sari with a tasselled pallu. It was worn with a matching sleeveless blouse and accessorised with a pastel pink handbag and a killer pair of sunnies.

Kangana Ranaut, Kangana Ranaut latest photos, Kangana Ranaut fashion, Kangana Ranaut airport style, Kangana Ranaut saris, Kangana Ranaut movies, indian express, indian express news Kangana Ranaut stepped out in a sheer white sari. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kangana Ranaut, Kangana Ranaut latest photos, Kangana Ranaut fashion, Kangana Ranaut airport style, Kangana Ranaut saris, Kangana Ranaut movies, indian express, indian express news Kangana Ranaut accessorised her look with a pastel pink tote. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

With a dewy sheen, a small black bindi and hair coiffed into a neat bun, the actor had rounded out her look well.

While subtlety is her forte, she is quite good with dramatic appearances as well, and we had loved her snazzy airport look in a glossy blue bomber jacket. Pairing it with denim jeans and knee-high leather boots, the actor had rounded out her look with round sunnies.

Kangana Ranaut, Kangana Ranaut latest photos, Kangana Ranaut fashion, Kangana Ranaut latest news, Kangana Ranaut style, Kangana Ranaut updates, Kangana Ranaut images, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Kangana Ranaut at Mumbai airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

What do you think about the actor’s look this time? Let us know in the comments section below.

