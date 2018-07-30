Kangana Ranaut’s pantsuit has us convinced to go with the serene hues of baby pink this season

Kangana Ranaut keeps it stylish at the airport. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Kangana Ranaut keeps it stylish at the airport. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

The way most people do their statement street style, Kangana Ranaut does her comfy airport looks—with grace and elan. The actor’s fashion choices are almost always classy and it was no different this time.

Recently, we spotted the Manikarnika actor at Mumbai airport, where she stepped out in a baby pink pantsuit, worn with a white tee. The actor’s travel look was styled with a white Gucci sling and a pair of sneakers. She rounded out her look with a pair of brown rimmed sunnies, minimal make-up and hair coiffed into a high ponytail.

Kangana Ranaut at Mumbai airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kangana Ranaut at Mumbai airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kangana Ranaut stepped out in a baby pink pantsuit. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kangana Ranaut stepped out in a baby pink pantsuit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kangana Ranaut accessorised with a Gucci sling. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kangana Ranaut accessorised with a Gucci sling. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Earlier, we had seen the Mental Hai Kya star at Mumbai airport, where she had stepped out in a white sheer sari with a tasselled pallu. It was worn with a matching sleeveless blouse and accessorised with a pastel pink handbag and a killer pair of sunnies.

Kangana Ranaut stepped out in a sheer white sari. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kangana Ranaut stepped out in a sheer white sari. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kangana Ranaut accessorised her look with a pastel pink tote. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kangana Ranaut accessorised her look with a pastel pink tote. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

With a dewy sheen, a small black bindi and hair coiffed into a neat bun, the actor had rounded out her look well.

While subtlety is her forte, she is quite good with dramatic appearances as well, and we had loved her snazzy airport look in a glossy blue bomber jacket. Pairing it with denim jeans and knee-high leather boots, the actor had rounded out her look with round sunnies.

Kangana Ranaut at Mumbai airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kangana Ranaut at Mumbai airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

What do you think about the actor’s look this time? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd