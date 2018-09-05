Follow Us:
Only Kangana Ranaut could have pulled off this all-white outfit; see pics

Kangana Ranaut was recently seen in a plain white shirt with black button details on it that she styled with straight fit, ankle-length pants. Check out the pictures here.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 5, 2018 5:06:51 pm
Kangana Ranaut, Kangana Ranaut airport, Kangana Ranaut bollywood fashion, Kangana Ranaut fashion style, Kangana Ranaut style file, indian express Kangana Ranaut was seen in an all-white ensemble at Mumbai airport. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)
Oversized monotone outfits are quite the rage among celebs these days. Over the last few months, we have seen Sonam Kapoor embracing it to the fullest and now, following suit is Kangana Ranaut. The actor was recently seen in a plain white shirt with black button details on it that she styled with straight fit, ankle-length pants.

Keeping her make-up bare minimum, she accessorised her outfit with a black sling bag and a pair of black oxford shoes.

Check out the pictures here.

Kangana Ranaut, Kangana Ranaut airport, Kangana Ranaut bollywood fashion, Kangana Ranaut fashion style, Kangana Ranaut style file, indian express Kangana Ranaut was spotted at Mumbai airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kangana Ranaut, Kangana Ranaut airport, Kangana Ranaut bollywood fashion, Kangana Ranaut fashion style, Kangana Ranaut style file, indian express Kangana Ranaut looked radiant in this monotone attire. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

A few days ago, we spotted Deepika Padukone in a similar outfit as she stepped out in a white kurta-pyjama combo that she accessorised with tan shoes, black sunnies and a Saint Laurent handbag. Although we are not a huge fan of this look, we love the fact it seemed extremely comfortable and perfect for the hot, humid weather.

airport fashion, Deepika Padukone, Deepika Padukone airport fashion, Deepika Padukone latest news, Deepika Padukone latest photos, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Deepika Padukone in a white ensemble. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

While Sonam Kapoor didn’t wear it to the airport but she was seen in Japan holidaying with husband, Anand Ahuja wearing an oversized shirt-pyjama combo. While it is an unusual choice in itself, the 33-year-old accessorised it with metallic jewellery that made the outfit look gaudy. To top it off, she rounded it off with a pair of black sneakers, which looked out of sync with her attire.

Which is your favourite look among all? Let us know in the comments below.

