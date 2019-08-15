Kangana Ranaut knows how to pull of a look effortlessly; see pics

Kangana Ranaut recently attended the success party of her latest film, Judgementall Hai Kya and like always, left us extremely impressed with her fashion choices. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the Queen actor stepped out in a black maxi dress from the label Miu Miu. The floral design, the sleeves and the plunging neckline gave the outfit a chic and timeless look. We like the way it was accessorised with a pearl and diamond neck piece, with the retro hairdo and minimal make-up rounding out the look.

But it is her second look that really stood out. Also styled by Patel, the actor was seen in a neon colour striped blazer set from the label Alexis. The outfit, sharp and funky at the same time, was carried off effortlessly by her. The look was rounded out with hair styled in soft waves and minimal make-up.

The actor had given us major fashion goals while promoting her film. One of her most memorable looks was when she stepped out in an off-shoulder embellished dress from the label Abodi. She had really amped up the glam quotient with smokey eyes, hair tied in a neat bun and footwear from Tom Ford.

We had also liked the textured yellow jumpsuit from the label Tibi, which was accessorised with footwear from Louis Vuitton and was rounded out with loose hair and minimal make-up.

What do you think of her recent looks?