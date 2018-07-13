Kangana Ranaut has the sassiest red bag and boots for her jazzy blue airport look

Kangana Ranaut yet again proves she is the ‘queen’ of airport fashion. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Kangana Ranaut yet again proves she is the ‘queen’ of airport fashion. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Whenever Kangana Ranaut sashays down the airport, she mostly gives style connoisseurs some great travel wear goals. Right from her ultra-chic pantsuits to the comfortable cotton saris, her sartorial choices always bring a delightful surprise. Fast forwarding to the present, the Queen star gave some monsoon wear inspiration in a glossy blue and black ensemble.

Her outfit included a pair of jeans teamed with a shiny blue, quirky print, bomber jacket. She further teamed it with a pair of black, knee-length boots that helped break the monotony of the all-blue outfit. And as if the shiny jacket wasn’t enough, she went a step further and accessorised her attire with a bright red backpack. We love how effortlessly she pulled off the bright colours in one look. Minimal make-up with dark sunnies rounded out her look.

Kangana Ranaut spotted at Mumbai airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Kangana Ranaut spotted at Mumbai airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Prior to this, Ranaut showed us another way to style those pair of trendy boots. The actor, who was in London recently, was spotted in a multi-coloured dress that was teamed with the black boots. Accessorising her outfit with a black handbag and matching sunglasses, we like the way her look was styled — minimalistic yet elegant. Neutral make-up palette with her signature curls rounded off her look.

