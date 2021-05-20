Celeb fashion: Kangana Ranaut seen at airport after recovering from Covid-19 (pics inside)

Kangana Ranaut, who had recently tested positive for Covid-19, has now recovered and also started travelling. The actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport channeling her classic airport look: sari paired with oversized shades. This time, the Queen actor opted for a peach chiffon sari which she teamed with a matching sleeveless blouse.

She further completed the look with hair pulled into a bun and a studded choker. Check out the pictures here.

Kangana Ranaut has recovered from Covid-19. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kangana Ranaut has recovered from Covid-19. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actor was seen in a printed peach sari. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The actor was seen in a printed peach sari. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

In keeping with the protocols, she was also seen wearing a mask.

Kangana Ranaut at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kangana Ranaut at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Earlier, she also shared a video recollecting her journey of fighting Covid-19. “Fighting Covid. I am not an expert on covid but sharing my journey of fighting the virus, hope it helps,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

She also shared a note on her Instagram stories wherein the Manikarnika actor wrote, “Thought of the day might be complex or too evolved for few but some will get it. Lessons from the pandemic 1) No one is insignificant, everyone can help but it’s important to recognise your place, role, and influence in the society; 2) Don’t beg from poor people for funds if you are rich.” She added, “3) if your influence allows, arrange for oxygen, beds or medicines for individuals — you might save a few; 4) if you are a prominent personality, then don’t run after a few, protect and support the one who can save millions if right environment and support are given to him.”

In conclusion, she wrote: “5) When that one and only power solves more than a billion people’s problems of beds and oxygen in less than a week, don’t forget to acknowledge your contribution to that outcome however small it may be but remember you invested yourself in it, not many will recognise your kindness, cause in life, some do drama and some simply care.”