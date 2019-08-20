Kangana Ranaut has fun with tulle; see pics

Kangana Ranaut is known for her performances as much as her unconventional sartorial choices. The actor was recently spotted having fun with tulle in a dress from the label Ulyana Sergeenko. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the actor stood out in the attire that featured interesting ruffle details. We really like how she donned a pair of gloves and strappy heels with the ensemble.

Advertising

ALSO READ | Kangana Ranaut steps out in a cotton sari worth Rs 600, sister tweets ‘please support our own’

The look was rounded out with hair parted at the side and a nude palette of make-up.

ALSO READ | Kangana Ranaut knows how to pull of a look effortlessly; see pics

Advertising

Prior to this, the actor had given us some major fashion goals as she attended the success party of her latest film, Judgementall Hai Kya in a black maxi dress from the label Miu Miu. Styled by Patel, we really liked the floral design, the sleeves and the plunging neckline — with all of them coming together to give the outfit a timeless look. To further the effect, it was accessorised with pearl and diamond neck piece, and completed with retro hairdo and minimal make-up.

Throwing all caution to the wind, the actor donned a neon colour striped blazer set from the label Alexis. We really liked how sharp and fun the outfit is, and the way she carried it off. Hair styled in soft waves and minimal make-up completed the look.

What do you think of her latest look?