Kangana Ranaut’s hairstyles are easy to recreate; check them out here

Kangana Ranaut experiments not only with her choice of films. She is equally willing to try out new styles when it comes to fashion and hairstyles. In fact, she manages to take her looks a notch higher with her perfect makeup and hairdos. Whether it is a top knot or a simple blow dry hair look, she can nail it all. And the best part is that she is also confident rocking her naturally curly hair look!

So take a look at these hairstyles that had our undivided attention.

We all love the sleek straight hair look, but lets admit that it too can get boring on certain days. So why not jazz it up a bit by adding a hairband. You can take it a level higher by opting for a pearl-encrusted one, just like Kangana.

Top knot is one of the easiest hairstyles to recreate, and perfect for those oily hair days. All you need to do is de-tangle your hair and tie a tight, high ponytail and then wrap it around the hair tie. Set it with bobby pins and call it a day! If you want to go for a messy bun, this video shows you how to ace it properly.

This hairstyle was a rage during the late ’90s and early 2000s, and is a great option for those with short hair. All you have to do is select the side that suits your face and comb your hair in that direction. Now secure the hair with an anti-frizz serum.

Want to keep it simple and sharp? This look is for your. Tie your hair really low and secure the baby hair with bobby pins and a hair spray so that it looks clean. This hairstyle goes well with formals and works best for those who have an oval-cut face.

The next time you have a wedding to attend, try this chic hairstyle sported by the Queen actor. A dainty hairband or mermaid hair braid can really do wonders to your look.

Will you recreate any of these hairstyles?

