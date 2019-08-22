After wearing sari worth Rs 600, Kangana Ranaut wows in outfit from local store

Days after Kangana Ranaut created a stir by stepping out in a cotton sari from Kolkata priced at Rs 600, the actor has once again taken it upon herself to encourage local weavers as she recently stepped out wearing a blush pink kurta and salwar set with intricate gota embroidery. And, much like last time, the attire was sourced locally from stores in Jaipur.

The look was rounded out with hair tied in a neat bun and accessorised with lovely earrings and a pair of sunglasses.

Expounding on the versatility of gota, the post on the official Instagram handle of the actor’s team read, “This is a gota appreciation post. Gota is crafted using an appliqué technique with a strip of gold or silver or various other coloured ribbons of different widths woven in a satin or twill weave. This age-old and incredible technique is a gift of our incredibly talented craftsmen, who are working day and night to create such wearable art. We at Team Kangana Ranaut love the fact that our Queen believes in supporting fashion that is a celebration of handwork and true craft. Spotted her arriving from Jaipur in what could easily be defined as a truly iconic gota salwar look. Fun fact: The suit was sourced locally from the indie stores in Jaipur.”

Keeping the overall look simple, the Manikarnika actor rounded out the look with a pair of juttis and a black handbag.

The actor has been spotted wearing khadi or even linen saris, and she always manages to nail them. She was earlier spotted in a cotton sari from Kolkata which, as her sister Rangoli Chandel shared, only cost Rs 600. However, the sari was teamed with a blazer from Givenchy and a bag from Prada.

On her way to Jaipur today Kangana is wearing Rs 600 sari she picked from Kolkata, she was shocked to know one can get such good organic cotton in this amount and it is heart breaking to see how hard our people work and how little they earn…..(contd) pic.twitter.com/EMPJJ4hzzU — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) August 18, 2019

Much like always, the look was rounded out with a pair of oversized shades and hair tied in a bun

