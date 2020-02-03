Kangana Ranaut gives us reasons to love pastels this spring

Spring is that time of the year when everything seems almost like a dream — the sun is shining, flowers are blooming and there’s freshness in the air. It’s also the time to try out new fashion trends and revamp one’s wardrobe. But while spring lines are usually colourful, it does not mean you have to ditch pastels and earthy tones.
With days becoming longer and the new year giving us an opportunity to bring back pastel hues that got lost among neon trends and animal prints last year, here are five pieces from Kangana Ranaut’s wardrobe that will make you fall in love with pastels once again.
Nothing beats power dressing, and none like the Manikarnika actor to ace the look. We love her in this pastel pink pinstriped pantsuit from Two Point Two. Paired with a U-neck bustier, the ensemble has a relaxed silhouette which gives it a casual vibe. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the look was rounded out with a pair of white peep-toe stilettos, minimal make-up and blow-dried hair.
View this post on Instagram
Like a bohemian dream. Kangana dresses up in this beautiful @ilovepero dress for #Panga promotions.
If you are someone who loves all things boho, then this look is what you should opt for. The actor was seen donning a beige midi dress from Péro, which features a colourblock frilly border in yellow ochré. The floral printed dress was teamed with a pair of brown oxford boots from Miu Miu and oversized circular sunglasses. A pastel dress is a wardrobe must-have, and a pastel one is like cherry on a cake!
View this post on Instagram
Queen #KanganaRanaut dressed in the iconic 'The Crown' collection from @vzoulias for #JudgementallHaiKya promotions.
Kangana looks classy in this grey shirt-skirt combo which was teamed with pastel pink strappy heels. The outfit stood out for its sharp cuts and tie-up detailing around the neck. We like how she accessorised the look with a beaded headband. But if you want to jazz up things a bit, you can ditch the headband and instead go for a bandana.
View this post on Instagram
Kangana charms us with her spellbinding guise embellished with ethnic jhumkas; captured at the inauguration of her New Studio today!
Have a spring wedding to attend? The Tanu Weds Manu actor has you covered. There is nothing about this pastel pink Anamika Khanna ensemble that we do not love. The golden work on the outfit adds an element of bling to the look, which stood out on being accessorised with a pair of stunning golden chandbaalis from Amrapali jewels and golden juttis from Needlework.
View this post on Instagram
#KanganaRanaut slayed her casual evening look in a breezing and bewitching dress from @zimmermann. She went for a Wine & Dine with her director and close friend, @ashwinyiyertiwari!
Nothing like a pastel co-ord for a girl’s day out. Isn’t it? This Zimmermann ensemble looks stunning paired with pastel pink strappy heels from Jimmy Choo and a white bag from Chloe. The noodle straps and the laser cut on the hemline elevate the outfit. You can add a little colour with a pair of statement earrings in turquoise blue.
So are you adding pastels to your wardrobe this spring season?
