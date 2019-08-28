Kangana Ranaut has fun with polka dots; see pics

One can always trust Kangana Ranaut to not just nail what is in vogue at the moment, but also bring back trends that were once in fashion. The Manikarnika actor was recently spotted having some fun with polka dots, and needless to say, she nailed the look. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the actor looked lovely in a baby pink midi with red polka dots from designer duo Gauri & Nainika. Hair styled into a short bob, she aced the chic look.

We quite liked the red belt detailing and matching red footwear the look was rounded out with.

She had sported a similar hairdo recently as she had donned a black maxi dress from the label Miu Miu. Styled by Patel again, the floral design, the sleeves and the plunging neckline gave the entire look seem timeless. The look was accessorised with a pearl and diamond neckpiece, and rounded out with minimal make-up.

Prior to this, the actor walked the ramp at the recently-concluded Lakme Fashion Week for designer Disha Patil, and looked gorgeous in a creation from the collection titled ‘The Interpretation of Love’. Ranaut sashayed down the ramp in a powder blue lehenga which had intricate silver work. It made her look every bit like the Queen she is. The look was rounded out with smokey eyes, statement earrings and messy hair with a bouffant.

