From gorgeous gowns to elegant kurtis: Kangana Ranaut can carry off any look; here’s proof

When it comes to fashion, Kangana Ranaut can hardly do anything wrong. The Queen actor recently walked the ramp for designer Anju Modi in India Couture Week and looked like a vision. And in case you thought she could not do it better, well she showed that she can. She walked the ramp for Platinum Vogue wearing a peach off-shoulder Gauri and Nainika gown with a sweetheart neckline and looked stunning. What stood out was the organza ruffle galore at the hem that added a dramatic element to the entire look. Styled by Ami Patel, we love how the accessories were kept minimal letting the outfit to do all the talking.

For the screening of a film, the actor turned up in an Anita Dongre kurti teamed up with matching palazzo pants and dupatta. Styled by Ami Patel again, the look this time was less dramatic. With hair loosely tied in a bun, the actor looked pretty in the ensemble.

The actor can also give a tip or two on how to do airport fashion right. After walking the ramp in Delhi, she was spotted at the airport looking effortlessly gorgeous in a blue salwar from Pero by Aneeth Arora. It was teamed up with pink juttis from Needle Dust. With hair untied, the look was completed with a pair of shades.

