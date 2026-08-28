Kangana Ranaut flaunts her ‘first Meghalaya sari’: ‘Took almost 2.5 months to get woven’

Kangana Ranaut looked resplendent in a vibrant plum Eri silk ensemble for a recent media appearance, and taking to Instagram stories, shared that it was her “first Meghalaya sari”, gifted by the brand Taara Vedaa. According to them, the handcrafted premium fabric is a 100% pure Eri silk saree that has been natural dyed, and the “colour has been derived from Pomegranate and iron dust,” adding that the sari “took almost 2.5 months to get woven”.

What exactly is Ahimsa silk?

According to the label, Eri Silk, or ‘Ahimsa’ (Peace) Silk, is a sustainable, durable textile derived from the Philosamia ricini moth, primarily produced in Northeast India. “Unlike other silks, the moths emerge from cocoons before harvest, making it cruelty free. Known for its matte, cotton like texture, it’s warm in winter, cool in summer, and exceptionally breathable,” they mentioned in the caption of their Instagram post.