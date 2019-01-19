Manikarnika promotions: Kangana Ranaut misses the mark in her latest looks

Kangana Ranaut, who is busy hopping cities for promoting her upcoming movie, Manikarnika, had a special screening in New Delhi for the President and other government officials at Rashtrapati Bhavan. She was spotted at the screening wearing a white and gold sari from Madhurya’s collection. Styled by Ami Patel, the look was teamed with a kundan gold choker and stud earrings by Sunita Shekhawat.

It’s needless to say that the Queen actor has set the sari trend in the industry, but we somehow didn’t like her latest ethnic look. While her hair and makeup were still fine, a little contrast or pop of colour could have added an interesting element to her ensemble.

Check some of the pictures here.

While returning from the screening she was seen in a beige and white colour lacy Burberry dress that she teamed with a pair of Jimmy Choo shoes. We feel the dress had too much going on with the lacy part on one side and beige coloured woollen sweater on the other.

Of late, the actor has mostly been seen sporting ethnic looks. Prior to this, for an event in Kolkata, she wore a Sabysachi sari and looked absolutely gorgeous in it. Styled by Ami Patel, Ranaut completely nailed the earthy jade Varanasi organza saree that was teamed with a gorgeous floral printed ‘kanthi’ blouse. We really liked the miniature gilet detail that stood out.

The attire was accessorised with stunning jewellery from the designer. Well-defined eyes, bindi and the actress’ gorgeous curls completed the look.