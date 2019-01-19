Toggle Menu
Manikarnika promotions: Kangana Ranaut misses the mark in her latest lookshttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/fashion/kangana-ranaut-fashion-sari-dress-5546209/

Manikarnika promotions: Kangana Ranaut misses the mark in her latest looks

Kangana Ranuat was spotted in two different looks recently. While her ethnic outfit missed colour and contrast, her beige dress had too much going on in it.

Kangana Ranaut, Kangana Ranaut airport look, Kangana Ranaut sari look
Kangana Ranaut fails to hit the mark. (Source: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut, who is busy hopping cities for promoting her upcoming movie, Manikarnika, had a special screening in New Delhi for the President and other government officials at Rashtrapati Bhavan. She was spotted at the screening wearing a white and gold sari from Madhurya’s collection. Styled by Ami Patel, the look was teamed with a kundan gold choker and stud earrings by Sunita Shekhawat.

It’s needless to say that the Queen actor has set the sari trend in the industry, but we somehow didn’t like her latest ethnic look. While her hair and makeup were still fine, a little contrast or pop of colour could have added an interesting element to her ensemble.

Check some of the pictures here.

While returning from the screening she was seen in a beige and white colour lacy Burberry dress that she teamed with a pair of Jimmy Choo shoes. We feel the dress had too much going on with the lacy part on one side and beige coloured woollen sweater on the other.

Of late, the actor has mostly been seen sporting ethnic looks. Prior to this, for an event in Kolkata, she wore a Sabysachi sari and looked absolutely gorgeous in it. Styled by Ami Patel, Ranaut completely nailed the earthy jade Varanasi organza saree that was teamed with a gorgeous floral printed ‘kanthi’ blouse. We really liked the miniature gilet detail that stood out.

Advertising

The attire was accessorised with stunning jewellery from the designer. Well-defined eyes, bindi and the actress’ gorgeous curls completed the look.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Malaika Arora in this red Alena Akhmadullina dress is a huge letdown
2 Kareena Kapoor Khan gives lessons on how to pull off the denim on denim look
3 Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan and more: Best airport looks of the week (Jan 13 – Jan 19)