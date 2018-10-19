Kangana Ranaut fails to impress in this shimmery Gauri and Nainika dress

Kangana Ranaut is a delight to watch even when she is sashaying at the red carpet. (Source: Ami Patel/Instagram)

Not just in films, Kangana Ranaut is a delight to watch even when she is sashaying down the airport. At the wrap-up bash of the film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, the actor walked the red carpet in style. She was all smiles as she posed in a bronze shimmer dress by Gauri and Nainika.

Celebrity stylist Ami Patel who curated the look for the Queen actor may have seemed to miss the mark this time. The floral embroidery on the dress looked out of place. However, we like her make-up with the dark plum lips and rose gold shimmery eye shadow.

Check some of the pictures here.

It’s been long since she has made hearts skip a beat. The last time she did was in a pastel pink pantsuit, that she wore with a salmon pink cami. We think she looked lovely with her beautiful curls cascading down her shoulders. We also like the pink tones she used for the eye make-up and her cheekbones. The silver gladiators broke the monotony of the outfit.

Kangana Ranaut at a philanthropy event in Delhi. (Source: APH Images)

Kangana Ranaut picked a pastel pink pantsuit. (Source: APH Images)

Kangana Ranaut’s nude make-up looked lovely. (Source: APH Images)

