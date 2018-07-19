Kangana Ranaut keeps it chic and comfortable in this blush pink kurti

The blush pink colour looks lovely on Kangana Ranaut. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The blush pink colour looks lovely on Kangana Ranaut. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Traditional wear seems to be a favourite among celebrities these days. In the recent past, we have seen starlets Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan acing the look and the latest to impress us is Kangana Ranaut. The actor was recently spotted in a blush pink cotton kurta that she styled with salmon palazzo pants and a matching dupatta.

The colour looked lovely on her and her outfit is just perfect to beat the heat. Minimal make-up and her characteristic curls rounded out the look. Ranaut was clicked with producer Kamal Jain in Mumbai.

Prior to this, she was seen walking down the streets of Mumbai dressed in an ivory salwar suit. The cotton outfit, styled like an anarkali, seemed extremely comfortable. We loved the over-sized monogrammed handbag from Gucci she was carrying. It not only broke the monotony of the ensemble but also made a statement. Minimal make-up with a tousled hairdo completed the look.

Ranaut has always been effortlessly stylish and it is no surprise that she is giving a tip or two on how to dress up comfortably and yet keep things stylish.

What do you think of her looks? Tell us in the comments below.

