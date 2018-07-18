Kangana Ranaut’s easy-breezy ivory salwar suit is the perfect pick for a lazy Sunday

Kangana Ranaut keeps her ethnic game on point. Would you like to recreate her look? (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Kangana Ranaut keeps her ethnic game on point. Would you like to recreate her look? (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Easy-breezy ethnic fashion is becoming quite popular nowadays with many Bollywood celebrities opting for comfortable yet stylish outfits. For instance, Janhvi Kapoor has been sporting a lot of colourful and light salwar suits ever since she came into the spotlight. So has Sara Ali Khan. Fast forwarding to the present, we recently spotted Kangana Ranaut walking down the streets of Mumbai dressed in an ivory salwar suit.

ALSO READ| Kangana Ranaut has the sassiest red bag and boots for her jazzy blue airport look

The anarkali-styled, cotton suit seemed comfortable and the only the accessory that she teamed her outfit with was her over-sized monogrammed handbag from Gucci. And it did help the break the monotony of her outfit. Minimal make-up with a tousled hairdo rounded off her look.

Kangana Ranaut carried a Gucci handbag. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Kangana Ranaut carried a Gucci handbag. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

ALSO READ| Kangana Ranaut goes glam after wrapping up Mental Hai Kya shoot

Kangana Ranaut in an ivory salwar suit. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Kangana Ranaut in an ivory salwar suit. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Speaking of comfortable ethnic fashion, we previously spotted Deepika Padukone in a pastel pink anarkali suit. Teamed with a billowing dupatta, the Good Earth outfit looked ideal for a casual day out in the city. The 32-year-old kept her overall look elegant and simple, as she let her hair down and chose to give accessories a miss. She complemented her attire with gold embellished jutis. We think the actor’s ethnic turn around the city was both fashionable and laid-back to the point of looking effortless.

Deepika Padukone in a pastel pink anarkali. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone in a pastel pink anarkali. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Neha Dhupia too took the ethnic route while sashaying down the airport as she opted for a pastel pink salwar suit teamed with a pair of white palazzo and a matching dupatta. She accessorised it with a black handbag and a statement watch and opted for a no make-up look.

Neha Dhupia at the airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Neha Dhupia at the airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Would you like to try easy-breezy salwar suits too? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd