Kangana Ranaut and Esha Gupta show how to nail monotone powersuits

Be it airports or red carpets, B-town celebrities have been spotted donning power suits quite often in the recent past. The latest celebrity to have sported one is Esha Gupta, who looked like a boss lady in a purple pantsuit from Nikhil Thampi.

The belted blazer and trousers combo was styled with a pair of strappy heels from Christian Louboutin. Stylist Leepakshi Ellawadi accessorised her outfit with a tiered neckpiece and statement earrings. The actor rounded off her look with a purple eye shadow that accentuated her look beautifully.

Like Gupta, Kangana Ranaut was also spotted wearing a monotone pantsuit and she pulled off the outfit like a pro. Styled by Ami Patel, the Queen actor was clad in an orange Michelle Mason suit teamed with a white high-neck top. With white heels from Dior and hair styled into her signature curls, Ranaut looked every bit the diva she is.

Speaking of pantsuits, Ranaut has earlier been seen wearing a grey suit from Nikhil Thampi’s collection during Manikarnika promotions. The 31-year-old looked dapper in the ensemble and accessorised the outfit with heels from Zara that went well with it.

While sashaying down the airport, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was spotted in a black suit. The Neerja actor teamed the outfit with a white top and we really liked the wrap-around blazer. It complemented her svelte frame rather well.

The look was accessorised with a gold multi-layered necklace, round hoop earrings and sneakers. The red lipstick made quite a statement and went extremely well with the overall look.

What do you think about Ranaut and Gupta’s latest looks?