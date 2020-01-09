Follow Us:
Friday, January 10, 2020

Kangana Ranaut goes retro with a twist

Kangana Ranaut's fashion understanding in impressive. Take a look at what she wore recently.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: November 16, 2019 12:07:22 pm
Kangana Ranaut, Kangana Ranaut latest photos, Kangana Ranaut recent photos, Kangana Ranaut dress, Kangana Ranaut bandra event, Kangana Ranaut fashion, Kangana Ranaut style, celeb fashion, indian express, lifestyle Kangana Ranaut brings out her flower child in this outfit. (Photo: Varinder Chawla; designed by Rajan Sharma)

Actor Kangana Ranaut is known to be an ‘experimentalist’. From picking extraordinary movie scripts to her own fashion, she is always seen trying out new things. She surely has a great sense of style and has been in the news for a while now, due to her upcoming film Thalaivi, where she will be seen essaying the role of the late politician J. Jayalalithaa.

She was seen in a different mode at a launch event in Mumbai’s Bandra recently, where she gave us all the ‘Pretty Woman’ feels. Take a look at how she stepped out looking like a classic Englishwoman.

Kangana Ranaut, Kangana Ranaut latest photos, Kangana Ranaut recent photos, Kangana Ranaut dress, Kangana Ranaut bandra event, Kangana Ranaut fashion, Kangana Ranaut style, celeb fashion, indian express, lifestyle In her upcoming film, she plays the role of J Jayaalalithaa. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

 

Kangana Ranaut, Kangana Ranaut latest photos, Kangana Ranaut recent photos, Kangana Ranaut dress, Kangana Ranaut bandra event, Kangana Ranaut fashion, Kangana Ranaut style, celeb fashion, indian express, lifestyle She was styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

She brought out her flower child in this gorgeous baby pink floral dress by Ulyana Sergeenko, a Russian designer. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, she completed her look with a classy white scarf tied in a neat manner around her neck, along with white peep-toe stilettos by Luxe Project. The cute little bag from Coach cannot be missed.

Kangana Ranaut, Kangana Ranaut latest photos, Kangana Ranaut recent photos, Kangana Ranaut dress, Kangana Ranaut bandra event, Kangana Ranaut fashion, Kangana Ranaut style, celeb fashion, indian express, lifestyle She gave us all the Pretty Woman feels. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Her makeup was simple, with winged eyeliner, contoured cheeks and a slight hint of pink on her lips. Her blow-dried hair was done in a neat ponytail.

Kangana Ranaut, Kangana Ranaut latest photos, Kangana Ranaut recent photos, Kangana Ranaut dress, Kangana Ranaut bandra event, Kangana Ranaut fashion, Kangana Ranaut style, celeb fashion, indian express, lifestyle The bag from Coach gave us all the cutesy vibes. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Recently, she gave us major fashion goals when she was clad in a Banarasi sari for her brother’s wedding. Styled again by Ami Patel, the gold sari was teamed with blush pink blouse. Check out the pictures below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami) on Nov 8, 2019 at 1:08am PST

The look was accessorised with a stunning choker and turquoise blue and yellow sapphire stones. It was rounded out with hair styled in soft waves, shimmery golden eyeshadow on the crease of her eyelids and bright glossy red lipstick.

Whether it is the red carpet or airport, the actor is almost always spotted wearing a sari and no one quite pulls it off like her.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami) on Nov 8, 2019 at 1:04am PST

 

Let us know what do you think about her looks.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

All the times Hrithik Roshan impressed us with his on-screen looks
All the times Hrithik Roshan impressed us with his on-screen looks

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 10: Latest News

Advertisement