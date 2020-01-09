Kangana Ranaut goes retro with a twist

Kangana Ranaut brings out her flower child in this outfit. (Photo: Varinder Chawla; designed by Rajan Sharma) Kangana Ranaut brings out her flower child in this outfit. (Photo: Varinder Chawla; designed by Rajan Sharma)

Actor Kangana Ranaut is known to be an ‘experimentalist’. From picking extraordinary movie scripts to her own fashion, she is always seen trying out new things. She surely has a great sense of style and has been in the news for a while now, due to her upcoming film Thalaivi, where she will be seen essaying the role of the late politician J. Jayalalithaa.

She was seen in a different mode at a launch event in Mumbai’s Bandra recently, where she gave us all the ‘Pretty Woman’ feels. Take a look at how she stepped out looking like a classic Englishwoman.

In her upcoming film, she plays the role of J Jayaalalithaa. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) In her upcoming film, she plays the role of J Jayaalalithaa. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

She was styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) She was styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

She brought out her flower child in this gorgeous baby pink floral dress by Ulyana Sergeenko, a Russian designer. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, she completed her look with a classy white scarf tied in a neat manner around her neck, along with white peep-toe stilettos by Luxe Project. The cute little bag from Coach cannot be missed.

She gave us all the Pretty Woman feels. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) She gave us all the Pretty Woman feels. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Her makeup was simple, with winged eyeliner, contoured cheeks and a slight hint of pink on her lips. Her blow-dried hair was done in a neat ponytail.

The bag from Coach gave us all the cutesy vibes. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The bag from Coach gave us all the cutesy vibes. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Recently, she gave us major fashion goals when she was clad in a Banarasi sari for her brother’s wedding. Styled again by Ami Patel, the gold sari was teamed with blush pink blouse. Check out the pictures below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami) on Nov 8, 2019 at 1:08am PST

The look was accessorised with a stunning choker and turquoise blue and yellow sapphire stones. It was rounded out with hair styled in soft waves, shimmery golden eyeshadow on the crease of her eyelids and bright glossy red lipstick.

Whether it is the red carpet or airport, the actor is almost always spotted wearing a sari and no one quite pulls it off like her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami) on Nov 8, 2019 at 1:04am PST

Let us know what do you think about her looks.

