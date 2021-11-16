Kangana Ranaut underwhelms in this sequin bodycon dress with thigh-high slit

Sequins can be tough to ace, but Bollywood celebrities have effortlessly nailed the sparkly look on several occasions. However, there have been some major disappointments too, and looks like Kangana Ranaut’s latest fashion serve is one among them.

The actor, who ensures to always keep her best fashion foot forward, was spotted at the wrap party of her upcoming film Tejas, in a golden sequin dress and we can’t seem to wrap our heads around the look.

The Manikarnika actor opted for a dazzling bodycon dress with a plunging neckline that also featured a thigh-high slit. Sharing some pictures, she wrote: “I always run out of words while forming these captions…”, and we too found ourselves in a similar situation when it came to describing her look.

The dress from Galvan was an overdose of bling; perhaps an added statement piece could have elevated the look. Her hairdo did not help much either.

Queen actor ditched accessories, and completed the look with transparent heels. Perhaps the only redeemable part about the whole look was her make-up, which would work really well for a date-night or a dinner with friends. She wore a glossy nude pink lip shade, shimmery eye make-up, a pop of colour on her cheeks, and well defined eyebrows.

The actor has floored us with her unique sense of fashion before, and we’re sure she will continue to do so, but this golden number just did not do the trick.

What do you think about this look?

