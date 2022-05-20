In ‘Dhaakad style’, Kangana Ranaut wears black floral gown for film’s premiere

May 20, 2022 9:40:15 pm
Kangana Ranaut is a bonafide fashionista who sets trends instead of following them. Be it elegant traditional wear or stylish western attire, the actor never fails to grab eyeballs.
So, it was no surprise that she put her best fashion foot forward at the premier of her upcoming film, Dhaakad.
Taking to Instagram, Kangana shared a series of pictures in which she could be seen dressed in a glamorous black gown. She aptly captioned them: “Premier ready .. in Dhaakad style”.
The Fashion actor looked stunning in the long black gown with floral applique work on net detailing from Marchesa. The chic outfit featured a low neckline and an asymmetrical hemline with a train.
Kangana teamed her ensemble with a pair of black stilettos and multi coloured earrings, allowing the gorgeous gown to work its magic!
The Lock Upp host added the finishing touches with a low messy bun, and minimal makeup comprising contoured cheeks, kohled eyes, light brown eyeshadow, mascara laden eyelashes and well done eyebrows.
