Kangana Ranaut has us hooked with her viavacious bikini shoot for this magazine cover

When it comes to fashion, there is very little that Kangana Ranaut can do wrong. Whether it is walking down the red carpet donning Sabyasachi sari at the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival or wearing linen sari at the airport and giving tips on how to do it right, the actor has seldom followed conventions. And she has proved this yet again with her recent appearance on a magazine cover.

Ranaut, recently, featured on July edition of Cosmopolitan, and she can be seen in a sequined purple bikini from the label Discount Universe. It is paired with a golden trench coat from Ralph and Russo. Styled by Zunaili Malik, the look is both sultry and quirky. We love the fun pattern on the bikini and it is safe to say that probably only the Simran actor could and did pull it off. Minimal makeup, her signature curls tied in a bun and a dazzling smile rounded out the look.

The actor featured on two covers for the magazine’s July issue and her second look will give you major fitness goals. This time around the actor donned a sports bra and a pair of shorts from Reebok India.

Earlier this year the actor had shown us how to dress during summer when she wore a Dior mini. We had loved the lemon yellow piece. The embellished fiery dragon and the word ‘Positive’ emblazoned across the front made her look very chic.

What do you think of her look? Tell us in the comments below.

