Take cues from Kangana Ranaut on how to slay it in a chiffon sari

Kangana Ranaut’s love for saris is well-known and so is the fact that few can carry it the way she does. From attending Cannes to city-hopping, saris seem to be her favourite pick for most occasions. Delighting her fans once more, the actor was seen stepping out in a beautiful mint green chiffon creation at the Sanchar Kranti Yojna in Raipur.

Styled by Ami Patel, the six-yard wonder with applique work on it gave a regal touch to her look. This was teamed with a matching sleeveless blouse and complemented with a statement neckpiece from Miu Miu. We think the actor looked nothing short of royalty. We also love the high bun with a dramatic wave by hairstylist Divya.

Prior to this, the Mental Hai Kya star was spotted at Mumbai airport donning a white sheer sari with a tasselled pallu. Teamed with a matching sleeveless blouse, it was accessorised with a pastel pink handbag. The look was rounded out with a black bindi and a neat bun.

She was also spotted in Mumbai wearing a lilac-hued Anavila sari with a silver border and sleeveless blouse. The look was accessorised with a pair of shades and a black bag. Minimal make-up and hair styled into a loose ponytail rounded out her look.

