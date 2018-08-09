Kangana Ranaut in this chiffon sari reminds us of Bollywood beauties in the ’80s

Kangana Ranaut was seen in a pretty chiffon sari at a Sadhguru event. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express) Kangana Ranaut was seen in a pretty chiffon sari at a Sadhguru event. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express)

Kangana Ranaut’s love for chiffon saris is no secret. Recently, the Queen actor was spotted at an event with Sadhguru, looking resplendent in a floral print pink and white sari, worn with a matching sleeveless blouse.

We like how the actor accessorised her look with a Gucci glass pearl necklace with a bee embellished on it. For her make-up, she opted for a dewy sheen and a beautiful pink lip shade.

Prior to this, we had seen the 31-year-old step out in a white sheer sari with a tasselled pallu. It had been worn with a matching sleeveless blouse and accessorised with a pastel pink handbag and a killer pair of sunnies.

With a dewy sheen, a small black bindi and hair coiffed into a neat bun, the actor had rounded out her look well.

Giving us ethnic fashion goals once again, the Mental Hai Kya actor was seen in a Pero salwaar kameez set in beige some time back. With pretty floral accents across the hem, the outfit had looked ideal for an evening out with friends.

The actor had accessorised her outfit with floral jutis, a pair of earrings and black round sunglasses.

