Friday, May 13, 2022
Celeb fashion: Kangana Ranaut kickstarts 'Dhaakad' promotions in style

From chic co-ord sets to easy-breezy dresses — Kangana's wardrobe has it all!

May 13, 2022 10:50:17 am
Kangana RanautKangana impressed us with her recent style choices. (Source: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut never fails to go the extra mile with her style choices, keeping them opulent and eye-catching. For the promotions of her upcoming film Dhaakad, however, the actor is opting for easy-breezy chic ensembles, and we are not complaining!

She looked absolutely ravishing in this red satin bodycon dress. The stunning ensemble featured a square neckline and noodle straps.

The actor aced business-chic style in this striped off-white pantsuit. With her hair tied in a bun, she accessorised the look with gold hoop earrings and beige heels.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kangana Dhaakad (@kanganaranaut) 

Giving retro vibes, she slipped into this checked green co-ord set featuring orange stripes, consisting of a full-sleeved shirt and matching skirt. She left her curly hair open and completed the look with brown heels and a golden statement choker.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kangana Dhaakad (@kanganaranaut) 

Perfect for the summer season, the Queen actor wore a sleeveless white midi dress featuring intricate black floral prints. Keeping it minimal, she accessorised the look with just a pair of golden studs and white heels.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kangana Dhaakad (@kanganaranaut) 

Looking lovely as ever, she exuded charm in a bright orange top with balloon sleeves pared with a striped midi skirt. She accessorised the look with gold earrings and tied her hair in a ponytail.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kangana Dhaakad (@kanganaranaut) 

