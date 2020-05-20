Fierce, bold and sultry: Kangana Ranaut’s Cannes outings

It might have been just two years since Kangana Ranaut has been gracing the Cannes red carpet, but the actor has been absolutely impressive with almost all her looks. So with the festival standing cancelled this year, we decided to put together some of her best looks from the star-studded event.
Last year, the Queen actor experimented with her looks and donned various different outfits. One among them was this golden kanjeevaram from the label Madhurya. Styed by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the sari was given a nice twist by teaming it with a custom corset from designers Falguni & Shane Peacock. The look was further elevated by accessorising it with long gloves in a contrasting colour.
Hair: @alipirzadeh Makeup: @anilc68 styling: @stylebyami
She was also seen in a lovely pink and lavender gown that featured a long trail from designer Michael Cinco. The strapless gown was was accessorised with Chopard jewels.
For another look, she had stepped out in a white Toni Maticevski gown. Her hair was tied in a top knot bun, and the look was rounded out with shimmery blue eyes.
Gown: @toni_maticevski Hair: @alipirzadeh Makeup: @anilc68 styling: @stylebyami
Not the one who shies away from experimenting, Kangana went all fierce in a Nedret Taciroglu pantsuit. The silver embellishments on the edge of the blazer and the corset really made the look stand out.
Outfit: @nedrettaciroglu Hair: @alipirzadeh Makeup: @anilc68 Styling: @stylebyami
Outfit: @nedrettaciroglu Hair: @alipirzadeh Makeup: @anilc68 Styling: @stylebyami
In 2018, she had made a splash in a black sequinned sari by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The hand-cut sequins on the hand-dyed sari was teamed that matching sleeveless blouse. She looked nothing short of a queen.
Kangana Ranaut looks resplendent in an ultra-glamorous rendition of our famous 'Aakash-tara' (i.e. starry skies) saree. The saree is hand-dyed and embellished with hand-cut sequins that are individually sewn using zardosi technique, to create a metallic, yet fluid fabric. Her look is accessorised with a Sabyasachi batua and the 'teenmaniya' necklace, crafted out of rose-cut diamonds, Colombian emeralds and basra pearls from the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry Collection. Styled by @stylebyami Makeup by: @brendondegee
She also stunned in this Zuhair Murad sheer gown. Styled by Lorna McGee, the make-up was kept minimal.
She had also turned heads in this red, strappy faux leather dress from Nanushka. We love the shades she paired the look with.
Which look do you like the most?
