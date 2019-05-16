Kangana Ranaut at Cannes: Our top three favourite looks of the actor from last year

The prestigious Cannes Film Festival will have a lot of Indian beauties at the red carpet this year. Other than Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Mallika Sherawat and Hina Khan, Kangana Ranaut will travel to the French Riviera between May 16-18 to represent the vodka brand Grey Goose.

Advertising

Ahead of her appearance, let’s take a look at the Queen actor’s top three looks from last year at the prestigious film festival.

Kangana Ranaut in Sabyasachi

Ranaut chose to go retro, but in style, in a shimmery black Sabyasachi six yards. The sari was the designer’s take on “Aakash-tara or starry skies”. The hand-cut sequins on the hand-dyed sari were sewn in individually, using the zardosi technique in order to create a “metallic, yet fluid fabric.

Make-up artist and hair stylist Brendon Degee added an element of drama to the actor’s look with the winged eye make-up, matte lips and a retro faux bob hairstyle. Ranaut chose to accessorise with a ‘Sabyasachi batua’ and a ‘teenmaniya’ necklace from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry Collection, which according to the designer’s Instagram post is “crafted out of rose-cut diamonds, Colombian emeralds and basra pearls.”

Kangana Ranaut in Zuhair Murad

Advertising

Ranaut wore a sultry Zuhair Murad sheer gown as she descended on the red carpet. Her dull grey gown had sequinned embellishments all over, extending to the train of her gown. Styled by Lorna McGee, she chose to keep her make-up as understated (yet dramatic) as the colour of her attire.

Make-up artist Brendon Degee opted to give her matte lips, a light-toned eyeshadow and thick eyebrows. The curls of her hair were accentuated and were worn up, so when we say there was nothing conventional about Kangana’s look at the Cannes, you have got to believe us. She chose to go sans-accessories and let her backless Zuhair Murad number soak in all the glory.

Kangana Ranaut in Nanushka

Dressed in a red, strappy faux leather dress from Nanushka, the Rangoon actor’s look exuded elegance and boldness. What we love about the outfit is the tie-detail on the waistline, which added an interesting element to it.

Stylist McGee teamed it with a pair of white heels, a black Birkin handbag and dark retro sunglasses from Poppy Lissiman.