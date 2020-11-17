Kangana Ranaut opts for a Sabyasachi sari for brother’s reception; see pics

What do you think of her looks? (Source: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Kangana Ranaut’s brother Aksht recently tied the knot, and the actor shared photos all through the pre-wedding festivities right until the final day. She impressed us with most of her looks, and it was no different at the reception for which the Queen actor opted for an off-white Sabyasachi Mukherjee sari. The design on the sari was simple and it was teamed with a matching blouse.

The look was accessorised with the designer’s statement creations — an encrusted choker and matching earrings. But what had our attention was how rooted to tradition the look was as it was completed with a pahadi cap and woolen shawl.

Check out the pictures below:

For his wedding, she was seen in a stunning bandhani lehenga by designer Anuradha Vakil, which featured a unique combination of purple and blue along with intricate embroidery. We dug the dupatta which we feel can easily be teamed with a more subtle outfit. The actor shared that it took 14 months for the outfit to be made. “Everyone who is asking about my lehnga, it’s a Gujarati bandhani lehnga which took almost 14 months to be made; a dying art I am privileged enough to be able to support. Designer Anuradha Vakil made this dream come true and my friend @sabyasachiofficial designed the jewellery for me,” she wrote.

She completed the look with hair tied in a bun and adorned with a bunch of roses. She had accessorised the outfit with a statement neckpiece and a stunning maang tika which were designed by Sabyasachi.

What do you think of her looks?

