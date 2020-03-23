Kangana Ranaut’s makeup game is on fleek; check it out here

Take a look at all the times she created a furore with her makeup looks. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh) Take a look at all the times she created a furore with her makeup looks. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

Kangana Ranaut can ace any role on-screen, from playing the fierce freedom fighter in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi to essaying the role of a fun-loving girl in Tanu Weds Manu. Similarly, her sartorial choices are also always on point. Whether it going retro with a twist or acing pantsuits or pastels, the actor does it all with utter ease. But that isn’t the only thing she pulls off without much effort, her varied makeup choices are also something that stands out.

As the actor turns a year older, we list some of our favourite makeup moments of the actor. Take a look below:

The monochromatic makeup look was big last year, and looks like it is not going off any time soon. Here, the actor presents a case of monochromatic makeup look which features wispy lashes, flushed pink cheeks with a hint of pink eyeshadow and nude pink lips. It is simple, fuss-free and is amazing for any place — right from office to college.

If you were wondering why Kangana always keeps it simple, trust us, she can go all out with her makeup if she wants. Here, she is seen sporting smokey electric blue eyes paired with nude lips. It is surely a look to-die-for. Usually, one would go for this makeup look for a night event, but we love how the actor aces it not only during the day but with a sari!

Kangana swears by dewy skin and so do we! Less makeup and more skin-show is the call these days, given how ‘less makeup’ is what beauty trends are all about. In order to achieve this look, simply scrape some highlighter and mix it with your moisturiser for a lit-from-within-glow look. Complete it with a nude lipstick and a hint of liquid blush.

We love our classic winged eyeliner makeup look. However, try giving it a twist like Kangana. While opting for dewy skin, the actor decided to go for a shimmery burnt orange eyeshadow with her winged eyeliner and berry maroon lips. You cannot miss out on her feathery brows which elevate her look. Wondering how to get those brows, this hack which involves a soap will help you!

Whoever said smokey eyes could only be in black was wrong because the Queen actor surely gives us all the cues to use our silver eyeshadow and create a smokey eye look. With slightly smudged kohl and nicely blended silver eyeshadow, make your eyes pop with a hint of highlighter on the inner corner of your eyes and complete it with a nude lipstick.

