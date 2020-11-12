scorecardresearch
Thursday, November 12, 2020
Kangana Ranaut’s bandhani lehenga took 14 months to be made; check pics

For her brother's wedding, Kangana Ranaut opted for a striking bandhani lehnga by Anuradha Vakil in a unique combination. Click here to see the pictures

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 12, 2020 10:03:36 pm
What do you think of her look? (Source: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Kangana Ranaut’s brother just tied the knot and the actor chose an elaborate look for the occasion — a striking bandhani lehnga by Anuradha Vakil. It had a unique combination of purple and blue. The ensemble was intricately embroidered, but it was the dupatta that caught our attention. The dupatta, we feel, can be easily paired with a more subtle outfit. The actor shared that it took 14 months to get the outfit made.

The Queen actor completed the look with hair tied in a bun and adorned with a bunch of roses. She further accessorised it with a statement neckpiece and a stunning maang tika which were designed by Sabyasachi.

“Everyone who is asking about my lehnga, its a gujrati bandhani lehnga which took almost 14 months to be made, a dying art I am privileged enough to be able to support, designer Anuradha Vakil made this dream come true and my friend @sabyasachiofficial designed the jewellery for me,” she wrote.

Over the last few days, she has been sharing photos from the numerous pre-wedding festivities. For his mehendi, she kept things simple and understated in a silk lehenga from the label Good Earth India. The slight golden tinge along with the detailing worked really well. She completed the look open hair and a dainty neckpiece.

Which look do you like the most?

