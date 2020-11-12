Kangana Ranaut’s bandhani lehenga took 14 months to be made; check pics

What do you think of her look? (Source: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Kangana Ranaut’s brother just tied the knot and the actor chose an elaborate look for the occasion — a striking bandhani lehnga by Anuradha Vakil. It had a unique combination of purple and blue. The ensemble was intricately embroidered, but it was the dupatta that caught our attention. The dupatta, we feel, can be easily paired with a more subtle outfit. The actor shared that it took 14 months to get the outfit made.

The Queen actor completed the look with hair tied in a bun and adorned with a bunch of roses. She further accessorised it with a statement neckpiece and a stunning maang tika which were designed by Sabyasachi.

“Everyone who is asking about my lehnga, its a gujrati bandhani lehnga which took almost 14 months to be made, a dying art I am privileged enough to be able to support, designer Anuradha Vakil made this dream come true and my friend @sabyasachiofficial designed the jewellery for me,” she wrote.

Dear friends, bless my brother Aksht and his new bride Ritu, hope they find great companionship in this new phase of their lives 🌹 pic.twitter.com/50gECg5TOy — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 12, 2020

Welcome to our family Ritu …. 🌹 pic.twitter.com/yvNCHCuTx5 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 12, 2020

Over the last few days, she has been sharing photos from the numerous pre-wedding festivities. For his mehendi, she kept things simple and understated in a silk lehenga from the label Good Earth India. The slight golden tinge along with the detailing worked really well. She completed the look open hair and a dainty neckpiece.

Which look do you like the most?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd