Kangana Ranaut turns into a bride on the cover of this wedding magazine

Kangana Ranaut is nothing short of a diva. Watching her walk out of the airport is enough to convince you that she has what it takes to be a star. This indomitable quality transcended to the photo shoot of a wedding magazine. But the disappointing part is that even though the actor managed to hold her own, the styling could have been way better.

On the cover of Asiana Wedding Magazine, the Simran actor looked like a mix of an Arabian and Indian bride. The rose gold mermaid lehenga by Saira Rizwan, was teamed with a vibrant gold brocade blouse that was accentuated at the waist.

Ranaut who rarely goes bold with her make-up decided to experiment this time and the end result, as is for all to see, did not work for her. With on-fleek highlighter, nude matte lips, oodles of mascara, bronzer and heavy eye make-up, her make-up looked weird. We wish the stylists would have kept it simple.

Earlier, we had seen Ranaut appear on the cover of Vogue Wedding Book where for the bridal look, she was dressed in a Tarun Tahiliani lehenga set. The gossamer creation in ice blue from the designer’s latest bridal collection was a sight to behold. We particularly like the matching statement neckpiece and bangles from Sunita Shekhawat Jaipur Jewels.

The traditional designs of the baubles perfectly complemented the modern vibes of the bridal lehenga. Stylist Priyanka Kapadia draped the duaptta around the actor’s head and a large floral tiara held it in place. For the make-up, artist Sandhya Shekar opted for nude hues and soft smokey eyes. We like how hairstylist Gabriel Georgiou rounded out the actor’s look with wild beachy waves.

