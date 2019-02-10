Toggle Menu
Kangana Ranaut’s vintage look in this midnight blue sari fails to hit the mark

Kangana Ranaut, more often than not, dresses to impress. But her recent appearance in an Anushree Reddy sari is a disappointment. 

Kangana Ranaut in Anushree Reddy. (Source: Instagram, Designed by Gargi Singh)

Kangana Ranaut almost always hits the mark when it comes to her sartorial choices but recently, the actor disappointed in a sari from designer Anushree Reddy. Even though we applaud the effort behind this vintage look by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the outcome isn’t really striking.

We think the midnight blue ruffle sari featuring floral embroidery would look good on someone who is tall and has a more athletic build.

Hair styled into a bun with retro waves and minimal make-up with bold red lips added a vintage touch to her look.

When it comes to contemporary fashion, prior to this, Ranaut was spotted looking dapper in a purple Stella McCartney dress. This was layered with a lilac Burberry coat. Keeping the look chic, she accessorised her outfit with a bag from Dior, a pair of shades and black boots. Minimal make-up and hair styled into soft curls completed the look.

On another occasion, the Tanu Weds Manu actor stepped out in a blue pantsuit from Osman Studio. This was paired with a blue T-shirt and the look was rounded out with a pair of white pumps, pink lipstick and hair styled into curls.

Prior to this, the actor was seen walking the ramp for designer Anushree Reddy at the recently concluded Lakme Fashion Week. She looked stunning in a gorgeous heavily embellished peach colour lehenga. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the outfit was accessorised with an emerald and diamond neckpiece.

What do you think of her latest look?

