Kangana Ranaut, Anushka Sharma and more: Best airport looks of the week (May 19 – May 25)

This week a lot of celebrities were spotted at the airport, and needless to say most of them impressed us with their sartorial choices. Whether it was casual chic or athleisure wear, they had their fashion game on point. Here’s a look at some of the most interesting airport looks of Bollywood celebs.

Kangana Ranaut

After turning heads at the Cannes Film Festival, actor Kangana Ranaut was spotted looking summer-ready at the airport in a green dress from Runaway Bicycle. The actor, who chose to keep her tied tied in two side buns, carried a Stella McCartney bag and chose to wear Louis Vuitton sandals.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari was spotted looking lovely in a mustard jumpsuit which was teamed with a long powder blue coloured shrug. Opting for a no make-up look, the actor kept her hair open and paired her casual ensemble with a pair of white sneakers. A black handbag and a watch completed the look.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Always stylish, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were spotted rocking casual wear at the airport recently. While Sharma teamed a white t-shirt which said ‘Paris Love’ with a striped shirt and culotte set, Kohli opted for a white t-shirt and black pants. We liked how both of them chose white sneakers to complete their look.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone, who turned heads at the Cannes Film Festival, was looking absolutely stylish at the airport as she returned. Dressed in a black Balmain t-shirt which was teamed with black pants and a blue overcoat, the actor nailed the casual look. A pair of black boots, sunglasses and a handbag completed the Piku actor’s look.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan opted for athleisure wear for his travel recently. Teaming a pair of black cargo pants with a black t-shirt and white jacket, the actor chose comfort over style. A pair of black sunglasses and white sneakers completed the Zero actor’s look.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan may have left us underwhelmed on the Cannes red carpet, but her airport fashion was right on point. The actor, along with her daughter Aradhya, was spotted at Mumbai airport looking lovely in a black blazer that was paired with matching trousers and boots. Bright red lipstick, hair parted at the centre and black sunnies completed the look. Needless to say, the actor looked lovely in an all-black look.

Shraddha Kapoor

Actor Shraddha Kapoor was spotted at the airport in a white spaghetti top and denim pants which had a drawstring detailing. The actor, who opted for a no make-up look and kept her hair open, accessorised her look with a sling bag and brown shoes.

Who do you think looked best?