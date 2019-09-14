Kangana Ranaut, Anushka Sharma and more: Best airport looks of the week (Sep 8-Sep 14)

Airport fashion is something that most celebrities take seriously. What they don when they travel invariably becomes a topic of discussion. The paparazzi caught up with these celebrities as they moved in and out of airports this past week. An eclectic mix of Indian, western and semi-western, these celebs gave us major fashion goals as they posed for pictures. From Anushka Sharma to Ananya Pandey and Shilpa Shetty Kundra, here are some of our favourite looks that are chic, casual, super interesting and travel friendly.

Check out the pictures here, and let us know which one you liked best.

Ananya Pandey

The Student of the Year 2 actress was spotted at the airport earlier this week, looking super stylish in an all-white ensemble. She wore a white sweatshirt over white shorts, completing the look with white sneakers. What we love about this, is that the look is casual and imitable.

Vaani Kapoor

Whenever in doubt, denim it out. A pair of jeans is the safest and the most-comfortable of options while travelling. We, therefore, love that Vaani Kapoor opted for this simple look. The Ghungroo girl was spotted in a simple black tee shirt and jeans that she paired with a sling bag and a pair of shades.

Kangana Ranaut

The Queen actress always manages to slay in her sartorial choices. In her latest airport look, she is seen in a traditional Indian wear — a pastel blue salwaar and a white kameez with a golden border. She has her hair done up in a bun. Ranaut looks perfect and resplendent in this look.

Sonam K Ahuja

Bollywood’s leading fashionista has mostly been sure-footed in her fashion endeavours. And keeping with her reputation, she opted for this semi-western maroon outfit, in her latest airport look. She wore a pair of white ankle-boots to complete the look, and we must laud her for this interesting pick.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Let’s just say we absolutely cannot take our eyes off Aditi Rao Hydari in her latest airport clothing. The actress opted for a pair of powder pink palazzo pants that she paired with a matching long kurti and a dupatta. She completed the look with beautiful silver jhumkis and a brown sling bag.

Anushka Sharma

The actress was recently spotted at the airport, looking ultra chic in a brown jumpsuit, She made heads turn as she got off her car with a statement Burberry bag. She completed the look with a pair of shades and huge hoop earrings. We love the overall look; it’s everything comfortable and stylish.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

When the paparazzi caught up with the actress recently, she looked flight-ready in her black-and-white striped tee shirt and black pants. She was also seen carrying a bright yellow jacket. She completed the look with a pair of black heels.