India Couture Week 2018: Kangana Ranaut looks like a Victorian beauty in Anju Modi

Day 1 of India Couture Week 2018, which took place on July 25 at the Taj Palace in New Delhi, saw Kangana Ranaut walking the runway for designer Anju Modi. Clad in a beige lehenga with a touch of golden sheen, the voluminous ensemble was styled with a longline velvet jacket in maroon that gave it a regal touch.

The embellished jacket featuring an interesting cut-out on the sleeves gave the ethnic wear a beautiful Victorian twist. A closer look at the details reveal intricately-crafted floral embroidery in gold and silver. We love how it added colour to her ensemble.

Ranaut’s outfit was accessorised with a delicate, tiered diamond necklace and a matching chain finger-bracelet.

Modi’s collection titled ‘A Maiden’s Prayer’ has been inspired from the 1800s Victorian era fashion. In an Instagram post, the designer wrote, “Sometimes, I secretly wish I lived in the Victorian era – an age that holds eminence pride with an attitude, is where we found our inspiration this season. It’s aesthetically pleasing art and architecture, classic literature, music and ostentatious fashion is the inspirational force behind our Couture’18 Collection”.

Ranaut’s half-done hairstyle too had a Victorian-era touch to it and was accessorised with a stone studded hair band. For the make-up, a neutral palette with a heavy blush on the cheeks, soft pink lips and gold smokey eyes was adopted to round off her look beautifully.

Modi’s collection looked straight out of a fairytale with heavy fabrics and intricate textures throughout the collection that is fit for a royal bride.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments section below.

