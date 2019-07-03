Kangana Ranaut opts for an Amazonian princess look for Judgementall Hai Kya trailer launch but fails to pull it off

We have always said that Kangana Ranaut has a great sense of style but even the best in the business can go terribly wrong with their sartorial choices. The actor’s latest appearance is a reminder that too much of everything can be bad, in this case, trying too hard to create a risque look.

Advertising

Styled by Ami Patel, Ranaut’s Instagram account had a photo of the actor with the caption, “#KanganaRanaut channels her inner Kinky queen-meets-bondage goddess in a leather strap ensemble that is to die for. Stay tuned for more”. While the look is bold, we are not too happy about the final result. The Marina Hoermanseder outfit fails to accentuate Ranaut’s sharp features – to us it is simply over-the-top and a little tacky. The beautiful skirt would have worked wonders if it would have been teamed with a simple black top, instead of the leather strap corset. Or a fitted mid-length sequin skirt with a side slit would have looked better with the corset.

However, we like her make-up by Anil C and Brendon Degee, complete with the fierce winged eyeliner and beautiful brown lips. Her hair, pulled into a high ponytail with a bouffant in place added a nice futuristic edge.

If you want to take the metallic route this monsoon, then Kangana Ranaut might not be able to help but Deepika Padukone can definitely serve as an inspiration. Take a look at how she kept her it understated yet glamorous in a pair of metallic silver pants from the label IRO and a basic white T-shirt.

Messy hairdo and winged eyeliner, complemented her outfit.