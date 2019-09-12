Here’s how you can up your fashion game with cotton this season

Increased humidity level during the monsoon season often makes one feel like slipping into loose vests and shorts to beat the heat. Why is why, summer and spring call for natural fabrics such as cotton and linen, which are not only easy to wear but are also ideal for the temperature. Not only is the fabric soft, comfy, and cosy it is also airy and helps one keep cool.

From cotton maxi dresses to capri pants, tank tops to palazzos, women are opting for various chic ensembles in cotton this season. To help you amp up your fashion game, Nidhi Yadav, creative head and founder of AKS Clothings, suggests a few options you must have in your wardrobe.

Kimonos

Cotton kimono is a great way to up your fashion game. Available in bright colours, bold prints, and carefree layers, it can be teamed with crop tops, spaghetti blouses, and even solid cotton shorts or skirts.

Tip: Carry a green fringe kimono with big paisley prints or asymmetrical print over a solid colour top or slimline t-shirt dress. Don’t forget to complete the look with gladiators.

Culottes and kurtis

Ditch traditional salwars and churidars; instead opt for the culotte to add some drama to your ethnic look. The recent trend that has been making waves with many women pairing cotton culottes with short tunic or A-line kurtis. Just like Deepika Padukone’s desi outfit in Piku, pick a colour for culotte that is strikingly in contrast with your kurti to stand out. You can also amp up your style with chikankari white kurtas.

Hand embroidered saris

From Vidya Balan to Kangana Ranaut, many celebrities opt for cotton saris to beat the heat in style. Why not take some cues and opt for hand-embroidered light cotton saris that are minimalistic yet elegant and can be work to work as well. Nowadays, palazzo saris are also in vogue.

Camisole tops

How about teaming a white cotton camisole with a pair of basic denims? Trust us, you can never go wrong with this classic combination. You can also pair it with shirts and jackets and round out the look with high-waist straight pants or pencil skirts.

Shararas and capes

Whether it’s a wedding function or a brunch with friends, floor-length capes and sharars are becoming the go-to choice for many women. Actor Tara Sutaria recently won hearts when she stepped out wearing fuchsia sharara, crop top, and embellished cape. Take a cue from her and add a cotton sharara to your wardrobe!