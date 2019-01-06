Kangana Ranaut can ace any look; here’s proof

There is very little that needs to be told on Kangana Ranaut’s impeccable sartorial choices. The Queen actor who is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Manikarnika, has been making several heads, one appearance at a time.

The actor was recently spotted looking sharp in a grey suit from the label Nikhil Thampi. Styled by Ami Patel, Ranaut looked dapper in the ensemble and the footwear from Zara went well with it. The actor’s characteristic unkempt gorgeous curls completed this look.

The actor was also spotted at the airport looking lovely in a grey maxi dress from the label Injiri. We really like how it was paired with a white shirt and teamed with a long cape jacket. The look was rounded out with a cute yellow backpack and a pair of black boots. Keeping the make-up minimal, the actor gave quite a lesson in layering.

For another airport look, Ranaut decided to glam things a bit and stunned in a black woollen high neck coat by Miu Miu. The outfit complemented her frame extremely well. The look was accessorised with a pair of black boots from H&M, a pair of shades from Dior and a matching bag from the same label.

Prior to this, the actor looked gorgeous in a gold and red sari from Madhurya Creations. Styled by Patel, the sari was teamed with matching blouse and completed with jutis from Fizzy Goblet.

What do you think of her latest looks?