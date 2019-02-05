Kangana Ranaut dresses to impress; see pics

Kangana Ranaut never quite misses the mark when it comes to her sartorial choices. The Manikarnika actor was recently spotted in two different looks and needless to say, she impressed in both.

In the first instance, she was spotted looking dapper in a purple Stella McCartney dress. This was layered with a lilac Burberry coat. Keeping the look chic, she accessorised her outfit with a bag from Dior, a pair of shades and a pair of black boots. Minimal make-up and hair styled in soft curls completed the look.

In the second look, Ranaut stepped out donning a blue pantsuit from Osman Studio. This was paired with a blue T-shirt and the look was rounded out with a pair of white pumps. Pink lipstick and hair styled into curls completed the look.

Prior to this, the actor was seen walking the ramp for designer Anushree Reddy at the recently concluded Lakme Fashion Week. She looked stunning in a gorgeous heavily embellished peach colour lehenga by the designer. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the outfit was accessorised with an emerald and diamond neckpiece.

She was also spotted at the airport giving us some major fashion goals. She donned a silk shirt from Dolce & Gabbana that was paired with a cashmere jacket from the same label and a pair of matching trousers from Stella McCartney. Shoes from Burberry, a pair of black sunnies and a Hermes bag rounded out the look.

What do you think of her latest looks?