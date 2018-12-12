Kangana Ranaut’s airport fashion is a beautiful blend of fashion and comfort

When it comes to recreating airport looks of Bollywood fashionistas, Kangana Ranaut’s name has always been on the top of our list. The actor with her trendy yet comfortable sartorial choices has caught the eye of every style connoisseur and this time too, it was no different. Spotted sashaying down the Mumbai airport on two different occasions, she gave us two distinct airport looks and we can’t figure which one looked better.

Clad in a monochrome polka-dotted mini dress from Prada, Ranaut teamed it with a bubblegum pink overcoat by Maison Valentino that added a vibrancy to her look. Teaming her outfit with white peep-toe heels from Kurt Geiger and a matching Strathberry handbag, she rounded off her look with a neat updo.

Previously, the Manikarnika actor was seen heading towards Delhi wearing a white hi-low sweater from Fendi that featured a red neckline detailing on it. Combining it with blue skinny jeans from Topshop and a pair of black Lous Vuitton boots, Ranaut looked lovely.

Speaking of Ranaut’s airport fashion, saris is something that the 31-year-old has been spotted donning quite often. A few days, she wore two similar looking saris and nailed it like a pro.

For the first look, she opted for a pastel blue Khadi sari from Runaway Bicycle that she teamed with a butter yellow, round neck blouse. For the accessorises, she went for a black sling bag from Chanel and dark sunnies.

Meanwhile, for the next one, she picked a green-hued printed sari that she teamed with a white blouse.

We like how instead of stilettoes or flats, she styled both her saris with casual shoes from H&M that added a sporty touch to her look. We love how both her ensembles are comfortable and stylish at the same time.