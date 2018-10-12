Kangana Ranaut nails this monochrome look at the airport

What do you think of her look? (Source: team kangana ranaut/Instagram)

Not just in films, Kangana Ranaut is a delight to watch even when she is sashaying down the airport. From linen saris to faux fur coats, she can carry off almost anything effortlessly. Not the one to disappoint, the actor was recently spotted at the airport wearing an oversized white Balenciaga tee that she teamed with a black skater skirt.

The look was completed with black sunnies, a backpack and black boots. We love how well she carried off the monochrome look. Her curls, as always, added to the magic.

And while we heart this look, we cannot forget the time the actor had worn a black dress with semi balloon sleeves at the Mumbai airport. The attire was teamed with a Gucci bag clipped around her waist and she looked every bit the fashionista she is. Curls tied up in a bun, brown round glasses and her yellow sandals rounded out the look.

Kangana Ranaut looked like a diva in this black dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla)



She was also spotted wearing a plain white shirt with black button details on it. This was styled with an ankle-length, straight fit pants.

While the make-up was kept minimal, the outfit was accessorised with a black sling bag and a pair of chic black oxford shoes.

What do you think of her look? Let us know in the comments below.

