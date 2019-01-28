Kangana Ranaut’s airport look is on point; see pics

Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika has released and the actor is receiving rave reviews for her performance. Recently, she was spotted at the airport looking lovely in a silk shirt from Dolce & Gabbana that she paired with a cashmere jacket from the same label and matching trousers from Stella McCartney. The look was accessorised with shoes from Burberry, sunnies and a Hermes bag.

Advertising

Prior to this, she was spotted looking lovely in a sheer sari from the brand Raw Mango. Styled by Ami Patel and Sanjay Kumar Dhauliya, the sari with golden embroidery was teamed with a contrasting black blouse. The look was accessorised with gold jewellery from Amrapali, consisting of a choker, necklace and earrings. Neat hairdo and minimal make-up rounded off the look.

ALSO READ | Kangana Ranaut looks regal in this sheer raw Mango sari; see pics

The Queen actor was also seen looking gorgeous in a blush pink chiffon sari from her own collection. It was teamed with a matching blouse.

She had attended the special screening of her upcoming movie in New Delhi, donning a white and golden sari from the label, Madhurya. The look was accessorised with a kundan gold choker and stud earrings by Sunita Shekhawat.

She had also donned a gorgeous black and golden sari gifted by actor Rekha. The look was accessorised with a lovely neckpiece from Anjali Bhimrajka Fine Jewels and was completed with her characteristic bun.

Advertising

What do you think of Ranaut’s latest looks?