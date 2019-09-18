Kangana Ranaut and Aditi Rao Hydari keep their sari game strong in these gorgeous drapes

Aditi Rao Hydari and Kangana Ranaut have often been spotted wearing sari, indicating their liking for the six-yard ensemble. Ranaut has even made sari her go-to travel wear on many occasions, and Hydari manages to look elegant every times she steps out in a silk drape — both equally impressing the fashion police. And like most other times, the two actors gave us major sari goals recently.

Ranaut dazzled in a sheer golden sari from ace designer Tarun Tahiliani that bore embellishments and a scalloped hem. The Queen actor draped it over a black sequin corset which featured a net bodice, which lent a trendy touch to the entire look.

Her look was completed with a diamond neckpiece with a citrine locket, golden stilettos and hair styled into a low bob. Her makeup was kept simple with peachy cheeks, glossy lips and loads of highlighter.

On the other hand, Hydari kept it simple in a gold organza sari that was teamed with a strappy purple blouse. The ensemble was accessorised with a traditional gold choker and jhumkis. For makeup, she went for her signature strong brows and a nude palette.

What do you think about their latest looks?