Kangana Ranaut and Aditi Rao Hydari keep their sari game strong in these gorgeous drapes

Aditi Rao Hydari or Kangana Ranaut: Whose look do you prefer? (Designed by Gargi Singh/Indian Express)

Aditi Rao Hydari and Kangana Ranaut have often been spotted wearing sari, indicating their liking for the six-yard ensemble. Ranaut has even made sari her go-to travel wear on many occasions, and Hydari manages to look elegant every times she steps out in a silk drape — both equally impressing the fashion police. And like most other times, the two actors gave us major sari goals recently.

Ranaut dazzled in a sheer golden sari from ace designer Tarun Tahiliani that bore embellishments and a scalloped hem. The Queen actor draped it over a black sequin corset which featured a net bodice, which lent a trendy touch to the entire look.

Her look was completed with a diamond neckpiece with a citrine locket, golden stilettos and hair styled into a low bob. Her makeup was kept simple with peachy cheeks, glossy lips and loads of highlighter.

We like how the actor teamed the sari with a trendy corset. (Source: Team Kangana/Instagram)

On the other hand, Hydari kept it simple in a gold organza sari that was teamed with a strappy purple blouse. The ensemble was accessorised with a traditional gold choker and jhumkis. For makeup, she went for her signature strong brows and a nude palette.

Hydari wore a simple gold organza sari that was paired with a strappy blouse. (Source: APH Images)
The look was accessorised with gold choker and jhumkis. (Source: APH Images)
We loved the actor’s look, what about you? (Source: APH Images)

What do you think about their latest looks?

